Kanawha County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, October 11.

Three new deaths were reported: a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 75-year-old male who was vaccinated. 

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases23,521Up 68
Confirmed Cases19,551Up 46
Probable Cases3,970Up 22
Active Cases619Down 109
Recovered Cases22,508Up 174
Deaths394Up 3

