Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 12.

Two new deaths were reported: a 41-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 101-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 23,593 Up 72 Confirmed Cases 19,601 Up 50 Probable Cases 3,992 Up 22 Active Cases 691 Up 72 Recovered Cases 22,508 —- Deaths 396 Up 2