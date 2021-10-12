Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 12.
Two new deaths were reported: a 41-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 101-year-old female who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|23,593
|Up 72
|Confirmed Cases
|19,601
|Up 50
|Probable Cases
|3,992
|Up 22
|Active Cases
|691
|Up 72
|Recovered Cases
|22,508
|—-
|Deaths
|396
|Up 2
