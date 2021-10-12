Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 12.

Two new deaths were reported: a 41-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 101-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases23,593Up 72
Confirmed Cases19,601Up 50
Probable Cases3,992Up 22
Active Cases691Up 72
Recovered Cases22,508—-
Deaths396Up 2

