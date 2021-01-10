Kanawha County reports 81 COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 81 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, as well as another death related to the virus.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of an 84-year-old male, who died on Thursday, Jan. 7. This death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Kanawha County to 201.
As of Sunday, Jan. 10, KCHD has reported 9,902 total COVID-19 cases. Active cases have increased to 2,087 since Saturday, Jan. 9.
Since the outbreak, 7,612 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.
