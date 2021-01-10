Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County reports 81 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

A 3d render of a Coronavirus or COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials report 81 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, as well as another death related to the virus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of an 84-year-old male, who died on Thursday, Jan. 7. This death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Kanawha County to 201.

As of Sunday, Jan. 10, KCHD has reported 9,902 total COVID-19 cases. Active cases have increased to 2,087 since Saturday, Jan. 9.

Since the outbreak, 7,612 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS