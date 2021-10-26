Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 26.

One more death was reported: a 51-year-old male who was unvaccinated.  This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 429.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,903Up 81
Confirmed Cases20,686Up 48
Probable Cases4,217Up 33
Active Cases582Up 81
Recovered Cases23,892—-
Deaths429Up 1

