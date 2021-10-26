Kanawha County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 26.

One more death was reported: a 51-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 429.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,903 Up 81 Confirmed Cases 20,686 Up 48 Probable Cases 4,217 Up 33 Active Cases 582 Up 81 Recovered Cases 23,892 —- Deaths 429 Up 1