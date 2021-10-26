Kanawha County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 26.
One more death was reported: a 51-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 429.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,903
|Up 81
|Confirmed Cases
|20,686
|Up 48
|Probable Cases
|4,217
|Up 33
|Active Cases
|582
|Up 81
|Recovered Cases
|23,892
|—-
|Deaths
|429
|Up 1
