October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 29.

One more death was reported: a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 434.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,162Up 83
Confirmed Cases20,907Up 14
Probable Cases4,255Up 69
Active Cases451Down 5
Recovered Cases24,277Up 87
Deaths434Up 1

