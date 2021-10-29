Kanawha County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 29.
One more death was reported: a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 434.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,162
|Up 83
|Confirmed Cases
|20,907
|Up 14
|Probable Cases
|4,255
|Up 69
|Active Cases
|451
|Down 5
|Recovered Cases
|24,277
|Up 87
|Deaths
|434
|Up 1
