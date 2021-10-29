Kanawha County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 29.

One more death was reported: a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 434.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,162 Up 83 Confirmed Cases 20,907 Up 14 Probable Cases 4,255 Up 69 Active Cases 451 Down 5 Recovered Cases 24,277 Up 87 Deaths 434 Up 1