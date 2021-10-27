Kanawha County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.

Two more deaths were reported: a 78-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 21-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 431.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,987 Up 84 Confirmed Cases 20,768 Up 82 Probable Cases 4,219 Up 2 Active Cases 516 Down 66 Recovered Cases 23,890 —- Deaths 431 Up 2