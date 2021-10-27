Kanawha County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.
Two more deaths were reported: a 78-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 21-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 431.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,987
|Up 84
|Confirmed Cases
|20,768
|Up 82
|Probable Cases
|4,219
|Up 2
|Active Cases
|516
|Down 66
|Recovered Cases
|23,890
|—-
|Deaths
|431
|Up 2
