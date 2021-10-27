All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, October 27.

Two more deaths were reported: a 78-year-old female who was unvaccinated and a 21-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 431.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,987Up 84
Confirmed Cases20,768Up 82
Probable Cases4,219Up 2
Active Cases516Down 66
Recovered Cases23,890—-
Deaths431Up 2

