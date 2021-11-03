Kanawha County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 3.

One more death was reported: a 54-year-old female who was unvaccinated. 

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,519Up 89
Confirmed Cases21,209Up 77
Probable Cases4,310Up 12
Active Cases442—-
Recovered Cases24,639Up 88
Deaths438Up 1

