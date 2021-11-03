Kanawha County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) -- Now that 5 to 11-year-olds can get vaccinated against COVID-19, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice allowed a 7-year-old to get his dose as part of the Wednesday briefing.

Dr. Jessica McColley, of Cabin Creek Health System said to her son, "What are we going to do today?"Jacob Thomas said, "I'm going to get my COVID shot!" "All done" said his mom adding, "All right Jacob Thomas, you want an Ironman High-5 buddy?"