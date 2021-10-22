All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Kanawha County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 22.

One more death was reported: a 60-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 421.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases24,602Up 91
Confirmed Cases20,459Up 78
Probable Cases4,143Up 13
Active Cases738Down 54
Recovered Cases23,443Up 144
Deaths421Up 1

