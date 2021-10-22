Kanawha County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 22.
One more death was reported: a 60-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 421.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|24,602
|Up 91
|Confirmed Cases
|20,459
|Up 78
|Probable Cases
|4,143
|Up 13
|Active Cases
|738
|Down 54
|Recovered Cases
|23,443
|Up 144
|Deaths
|421
|Up 1
