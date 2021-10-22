Kanawha County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, October 22.

One more death was reported: a 60-year-old female who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 421.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 24,602 Up 91 Confirmed Cases 20,459 Up 78 Probable Cases 4,143 Up 13 Active Cases 738 Down 54 Recovered Cases 23,443 Up 144 Deaths 421 Up 1