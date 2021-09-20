Kanawha County reports 96 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

Hidalgo County, Texas, is reporting an uptick over over 670 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP File Photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says 371 Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19 but no new deaths were reported Monday.

Health officials are also reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County for Sept. 20, 2021. This brings the county to 21,009 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 17,384 of those cases are confirmed and 3,625 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 1,989 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 18,649.

Both the WV DHHR County Alert System map and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker map show Kanawha County in red.

For the CDC, this means the county, along with all counties in West Virginia, is listed as having a high rate of community transmission. As of today, this is reported at a rate of 601.27 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The county has an estimated population of 178,124 people.

For the WV DHHR’s map, the county is listed as having a percent positivity rate of 8.46%. The CDC shows approximately 47.3% of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kanawha County have received at least one dose and 35.4% are fully vaccinated.