Kanawha County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 97 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Tuesday, September 14.
Four additional deaths were also reported: a 70-year-old male who was vaccinated, a 52-year-old male who was not fully vaccinated, a 46-year-old male who was not fully vaccinated, and a 33-year-old female who was not fully vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total cases
|20,143
|Up 97
|Confirmed cases
|16,647
|Up 79
|Probable cases
|3,496
|Up 18
|Active cases
|1,909
|Down 303
|Recovered cases
|17,871
|Up 414
|Deaths
|363
|Up 4
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.