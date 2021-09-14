Kanawha County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 97 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Tuesday, September 14.

Four additional deaths were also reported: a 70-year-old male who was vaccinated, a 52-year-old male who was not fully vaccinated, a 46-year-old male who was not fully vaccinated, and a 33-year-old female who was not fully vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases20,143Up 97
Confirmed cases16,647Up 79
Probable cases3,496Up 18
Active cases1,909Down 303
Recovered cases17,871Up 414
Deaths363Up 4
COVID-19 for Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 14, 2021

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS