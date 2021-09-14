Kanawha County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 97 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported as of Tuesday, September 14.

Four additional deaths were also reported: a 70-year-old male who was vaccinated, a 52-year-old male who was not fully vaccinated, a 46-year-old male who was not fully vaccinated, and a 33-year-old female who was not fully vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:

Total cases 20,143 Up 97 Confirmed cases 16,647 Up 79 Probable cases 3,496 Up 18 Active cases 1,909 Down 303 Recovered cases 17,871 Up 414 Deaths 363 Up 4 COVID-19 for Kanawha County as of Tuesday, September 14, 2021