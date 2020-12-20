Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) — County health officials report 99 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

As of Sunday, Dec. 20, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports a total of 7,930 total COVID-19 cases. These cases also include 1,858 active cases and 5,899 recovery cases.

Kanawha’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 173.

The county is in orange on Sunday’s County Alert System and on this week’s School Alert System.

