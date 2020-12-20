Kanawha County reports 99 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) — County health officials report 99 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.
As of Sunday, Dec. 20, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports a total of 7,930 total COVID-19 cases. These cases also include 1,858 active cases and 5,899 recovery cases.
Kanawha’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 173.
The county is in orange on Sunday’s County Alert System and on this week’s School Alert System.
