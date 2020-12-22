Kanawha County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County loses another two lives due to COVID-19 and reports 103 cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 176.

Health officials say Kanawha County has reported 8,110 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the total cases, there are currently 1,834 active cases.

6,100 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.