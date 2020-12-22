Kanawha County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County loses another two lives due to COVID-19 and reports 103 cases.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 176.
Health officials say Kanawha County has reported 8,110 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the total cases, there are currently 1,834 active cases.
6,100 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.