Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: GettyImages)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County loses another two lives due to COVID-19 and reports 103 cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 78-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 176.

Health officials say Kanawha County has reported 8,110 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the total cases, there are currently 1,834 active cases.

6,100 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS