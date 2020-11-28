Kanawha County reports more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, along with four additional COVID-19 deaths and 61 new positive cases in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 73-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 79-year-old female and an 82-year-old male. The county’s new death total is 141.

As of Saturday, Nov. 28, there are 5,769 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 5,257 confirmed cases and 512 probable cases. Of these cases, 1,083 are active cases and 4,545 residents have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County.