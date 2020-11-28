Kanawha County reports more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, along with four additional COVID-19 deaths and 61 new positive cases in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 73-year-old male, a 47-year-old female, a 79-year-old female and an 82-year-old male. The county’s new death total is 141.
As of Saturday, Nov. 28, there are 5,769 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 5,257 confirmed cases and 512 probable cases. Of these cases, 1,083 are active cases and 4,545 residents have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.