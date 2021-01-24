Kanawha County reports more than 220 COVID-19 total deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health experts report two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 73-year-old female and a 46-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 221.
Kanawha County has also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 10,838 total cases in the county, 1,989 are active, and 8,628 cases are recoveries.
