Kanawha County reports more than 220 COVID-19 total deaths

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health experts report two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 73-year-old female and a 46-year-old male, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 221.

Kanawha County has also reported 33 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 10,838 total cases in the county, 1,989 are active, and 8,628 cases are recoveries.