Kanawha County reports nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — County health officials report nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says 144 cases have increased the county’s COVID-19 case total since Friday, Dec. 11, bringing the case total to 7,154 total cases. Of these cases, the county has reported 6,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 814 probable cases.

Active COVID-19 cases have increased by 44 since Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,620 in the county. Recovery numbers have increased by 100, bringing the total of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus to 5,378.

Kanawha County has lost 156 lives since the pandemic started.

According to the School Alert Map, Kanawha is in orange, meaning students must do remote learning for the week of Dec. 14 – 18.