Kanawha County reports new highest COVID-19 death total reported in one day

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials report seven additional deaths in Kanawha County, the highest number reported in a single day.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 92-year-old male, an 83-year-old female, a 79-year-old female, a 76-year-old male, a 68-year-old male, a 64-year-old male, and a 73-year-old male.

These deaths bring the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 165.

This beats the county’s last record reported on Friday, Dec. 4.

KCHD also confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases, making the newest total 7,445 cases reported in Kanawha since the pandemic began.

Active cases have increased to 1,699, according to the KCHD.

5,581 residents of Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.