Kanawha County reports no new deaths, 53 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the second day in a row, local health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County as well as 53 new cases.

As of Sunday, Nov. 1, a total of 109 confirmed COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials say 3,964 total COVID-19 cases are in the county, with 3,752 confirmed cases and 212 probable cases. Officials also say there are 799 active cases, with 3,056 residents who have recovered.

This week, KCHD will be hosting free COVID-19 testing in Nirto and Marmet.

Monday, Nov. 2, 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kingdom Life Church, 405 First Avenue South, Nitro

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ben Morris Ballfield, 8500 MacCorkle Avenue, Marmet

