Kanawha County reports one additional COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Health officials report one person has died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of a 62-year-old woman. This brings the total number of deaths to 237 in Kanawha County.
Health officials also report 33 new COVID-19 cases. The county has reported 11,299 total number of cases since the pandemic began. At this time, 1,464 cases are active.
9,598 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.
