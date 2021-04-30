Kanawha County reports reduction in death toll after death certificate review

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced 14,758 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, which is up 25 cases since Thursday.

12,366 are confirmed cases, and 2392 are probable cases. Active cases are up 15 to 565, and recovered cases are up 60 to 13,895.

The DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology conducted a statewide review of death certificates, which resulted in Kanawha County’s death toll being reduced by 20. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 298.