Kanawha County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 28.
County health officials say there now 31 total deaths from Kanawha County.
According to county health officials, the county’s total number of cases has risen by 15 since Thursday, Aug. 27, making the total 1,395. 15 are probable cases. Current COVID-19 active cases are 389, and recoveries 975, up 16 from Thursday.
