Kanawha County reports two COVID-19 deaths, more than 3,000 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials Tuesday reported an additional two deaths and more than 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirmed the deaths of a 56-year-old male and a 65-year-old male, bringing the total to 89 deaths in the county.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, KCHD officials report 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha, totaling to 3,029 total cases. Out of those cases, 2,983 are confirmed cases, 46 are probable cases, 994 are active cases, and 1,946 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

There will be a drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu shot event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 hosted by KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. The drive-up testing will be in the old Smith’s parking lot in Clendenin.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.