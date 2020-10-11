Kanawha County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Local health officials are reporting two more people have died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male and a 90-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 97.

As of Sunday, Oct. 11, Kanawha County health officials also say there are now 3187 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 25 from Saturday; 3,150 are confirmed cases and 37 are probable cases.

There are 998 active cases and 2,092 people have recovered from COVID-19.

