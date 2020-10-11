Kanawha County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Local health officials are reporting two more people have died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male and a 90-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 97.
As of Sunday, Oct. 11, Kanawha County health officials also say there are now 3187 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 25 from Saturday; 3,150 are confirmed cases and 37 are probable cases.
There are 998 active cases and 2,092 people have recovered from COVID-19.
