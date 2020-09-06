Kanawha County sees 29 additional COVID cases, one new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has released COVID-19 numbers for Sunday evening.

As of Sunday at 4:30 PM, there are 1,695 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 29 from Saturday. Of those, 1,684 are confirmed cases and 11 are probable cases.

According to a release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, active cases are at 538, up 28 from Saturday. Recovered cases are at 1,113, the same as Saturday.

However, one more person has died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County to 44 deaths.