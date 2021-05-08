Kanawha County sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases — that’s according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD).

On Saturday, May 8, the KCHD announced there are 15,034 total COVID-19 cases in the county – this is 31 additional cases since Friday.

Of those cases, 12,558 of them are confirmed and 2476 are probable cases.

Active cases for the county are now at 614, an additional 30 since Friday, while recovered cases stayed the same at 14,113.

The KCHD reported reports one new death for Kanawha County – a 63-year-old male – which brings the total number of deaths for the county to 307.