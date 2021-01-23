Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County sees increase in active COVID-19 cases

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials say active cases have steadily increased overnight in Kanawha County.

According to officials from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 84-year-old man has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 219.

As of Saturday, Jan. 23, 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kanawha County, bringing the total to 10,805. Of these cases, 1,985 cases are active.

The number of recoveries remains at 8,601.

