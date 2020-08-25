Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported a total of 1,329 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.
That is a 25 increase of cases from Monday, Aug. 24.
According to KCHD, out of the 1,329 total COVID-19 cases, 14 of these are probable, 375 cases are active and 926 are recoveries.
KCHD says there are 28 COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County.
