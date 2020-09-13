Kanawha County surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases, one additional death

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials have reported there are 2,031 total cases and one additional death of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials have also confirmed the 51 death in the county. There is no other information about this death at this time and this does not reflect the current state’s numbers.

County health officials say the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased with 70 new cases since Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Of the 2,031 cases in Kanawha County, 2,016 are confirmed cases, 15 are probable cases and 700 are active cases. 1,280 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday, Sept. 13.

