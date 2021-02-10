Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County surpasses 240 COVID-19 deaths

by: Ashley Haycraft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Local health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County, which has now surpassed 240 deaths.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, and a 45-year-old man. The county has reported a total of 242 deaths related to the virus.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kanawha County, bringing the total number of cases to 11,661, with 1,382 active cases.

10,037 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

The county remains in gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ County Alert System map.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WV DHHR’s website or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

