Kanawha County surpasses milestone in COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County surpasses a COVID-19 milestone, reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.

Kanawha County is the first West Virginia county to exceed 10,000 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Two more residents of the county have died in connection to the virus. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 78-year-old male and a 96-year-old female, bringing the death total to 208.

Health officials also report 120 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Kanawha County has reported a total of 10,115 cases. Active cases are at 1,988,

7,919 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.