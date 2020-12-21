Kanawha County surpasses new COVID-19 milestone

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) — More than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in Kanawha County.
As of Monday, Dec. 21, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to 8,007 cases throughout the pandemic.
Health officials say 1,814 cases remain active.
KCHD officials also confirm the death of a 63-year-old man related to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 174 people in the county have died in connection to the virus.
For months, Kanawha County has had the state’s highest number of COVID-19 cases, with Berkeley County following at 5,259 cases as of 10 a.m., a difference of more than 2,700 cases. Kanawha County is currently orange on the state’s County Alert System map with a percent positivity rate of 6.32%.
Health officials say 120 people have recovered from COVID-19 since Saturday, Dec. 19. 6,019 people in the county have recovered from the virus.
