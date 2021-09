FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) reported 133 new COVID cases bringing the total to 20,820 cases for the county.

KCHD also reports 273 additional recovered cases bringing the total number to 18,389.

There were also no additional deaths reported.