Lawmakers react to colleague contracting COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Drive-by COVID-19 testing was offered at the capitol for staff and lawmakers Monday morning after a delegate tested positive over the weekend for the virus.

Delegate Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh) contracted the virus and was absent in the House, and fellow republican delegate Joshua Higginbotham, who sits near him, is self-quarantining.

A spokesperson told 13 News no one came into high-risk contact (unmasked for longer than 15 minutes) with Del. Steele, and lawmakers hope to finish the session.

Since the beginning of the legislative session, COVID-19 rules were established: not allowing the public inside the Capitol, confining media to certain areas, and requiring lawmakers to wear a mask while on the floor unless speaking.

Then, pictures of republican legislators wearing mesh masks began to surface.

Here’s how requiring masks for lawmakers is going in West Virginia pic.twitter.com/VS6bbHfmkh — Jake Zuckerman (@jake_zuckerman) February 23, 2021

There were also complaints about some not wearing masks altogether.

“It’s unfortunate that we still have a handful of people who are still not taking this situation seriously, they have some masks that are fake masks, we have some people who continue to walk through the hallways and go to committee meetings and not wear their masks, the bottom line is we just need to treat people with respect,” said House minority leader Doug Skaff.

Nobody wants to see Senator Karnes' jockstrap on his face but we would like to see him properly wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/ax6Dswu88q — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) February 21, 2021

Skaff says most delegates have complied with the rules and says his thoughts and prayers are with delegate Brandon Steele and his family.

“As legislators, we need to more and do better, that this pandemic is still out there, it’s still going on,” he said.

All lawmakers were offered the COVID-19 vaccination early in the session, and some refused it.

“I was really surprised that it’s taken this long for one of us to acquire COVID during this session,” said Del. Larry Pack (R-Kanawha).

Pack says he works in healthcare and is a big advocate of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the vaccination is a personal choice.

“We do live in a free country and people have different ideas on whether we should take vaccines, so it’s optional,” he said.

“We do live in a free country, and people have different ideas on whether we should take vaccines, so it’s optional” Del. Larry Pack (R-Kanawha)

There are three weeks left in the legislative session, and legislators say they want to finish the session business as usual.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news