Lincoln County Health Dept. to work remotely after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Lincoln County Health Department will work remotely due to a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the LCHD’s official Facebook page, they will be working with limited capabilities until Monday, Oct. 5.

County health officials say the LCHD building has been disinfected by the West Virginia National Guard and all LCHD staff members have taken COVID-19 testing. At this time, the tests have yielded negative results.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, Lincoln County is in gold on the County Alert System on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources official website..

Officials also say a second round of testing will be conducted later in the week to provide confirmatory results which will allow us to return to normal operations.

