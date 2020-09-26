Lincoln County High School closed due to second confirmed case of COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Lincoln County School officials have announced Lincoln County High School will be closed on Monday, Sept. 28 due to a second case of COVID-19.

According to the Lincoln County Schools WV Official Facebook page, Lincoln County High School will instead have remote learning while the Lincoln County Health Department ensures safety protocols for staff and students. At this time, all Lincoln County High School activities will continue to be postponed until further notice.

