Local health department performs in-home vaccinations

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This past Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice lowered the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people age 16 and older. But there are still seniors who have yet to receive their shots.

For some Kanawha County seniors, travel limitaions stand in the way of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They are homebound and can’t take themselves to vaccination clinics.

But as supplies continue to increase, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department recognized the need to reach these people.

KCHD Executive Director, Dr. Sherri Young said, “now with adequate supply, we have the ability to go in, do one shot and be done and also have that for the families, for homebound individuals.”

One elderly high rise resident finally got his Johnson & Johnson shot two weeks ago during a home visit.

“When they gave me the shot, I didn’t even know he gave me the shot. I said, ‘let me know when you get ready to put the needle in my arm’. He says ‘I done finished’ and I’m scared to death of needles,” said Robert Barbour.

To date, 250 people have welcomed KCHD and other co-op agencies like Health Right WV into their homes to get vaccinated.

Health Right WV CEO, Angie Settle said, “it just gives people a sense of trying to get back to some normalcy and the fact that they can possibly visit their loved ones.”

These agencies pull information from various vaccine registration sites to also determine if a home visit is necessary.

If you or someone you know needs a home visit to get the vaccine, call your health department to coordinate the request.

