Local pharmacy says it will no longer receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — As people try to get the COVID-19 vaccine for themselves or their loved ones, the confusion seems to be about where and when to go get them.

We're talking to the people at the frontlines of the race to get West Virginia vaccinated… but they have some concerns…. coming up tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/VbP3aQDq93 — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) January 29, 2021

Griffith and Feil Pharmacy, a local vaccination hotspot in Kenova, has been administering vaccines to hundreds of people from the area since late December.

However, now they are concerned about whether they will be able to continue to do so.

People shuffled into Griffith and Feil Pharmacy all day Friday to get their second dose of COVID-19.

“We’ve got over thirty doses scheduled for today.” Heidi Romero, pharmacist, Griffith and Feil Pharmacy

Those getting vaccinated say doing so in a local drugstore is just easier.

“I think it’s more convenient to go to a drug store compared to a hospital or medical facility.” Jennifer Browning, Cabell County probation officer

Pharmacist Heidi Romero is no stranger to the bustle of people trying to get vaccinated.

Heidi Romero, a pharmacist at Griffith and Feil, says they haven’t let any doses of the vaccine go to waste. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

“We don’t want to waste any doses so we try and make sure that we bunch those appointments up as much as possible so that we can facilitate using every last dose,” Romero says.

They have given out a lot: since last December, Romero estimates over 600 people have received the vaccine there—but that could slow down a lot now.

“Right now the pharmacies are not getting any new doses, we’re only getting second doses for patients,” Romero says, “the state has reorganized how they’re distributing the vaccine at this time and they’re pushing all supply of the vaccine to the local and regional clinics.”

“I think it was more convenient for people to go to the drug stores, but as long as citizens are going to be able to access the vaccine as easily as we were through here, I think that would be fine.” Jennifer Browning, Cabell County probation officer

A major concern for pharmacists at Griffith and Feil is how to get the vaccines to people who can’t easily access the location.

“There are patients that might slip through the cracks because they don’t have transportation or the means to get to one of those clinics without an ambulance ride or something else getting them there, but we have the flexibility to be able to take the vaccine to them in their homes.” Heidi Romero, pharmacist, Griffith and Feil Pharmacy

Beyond the struggle of access for those at high risk, experts who are close to the issue say the major problem is the immense gap between demand for vaccines and the limited supply of them.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news