LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Health Department confirmed today 13 employees of Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Health officials say they are currently notifying contacts of the employees. All employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Teen’s one-armed golf swing goes viral
- NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in Pensacola
- Logan County reports medical center outbreak
- Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke
- Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida
- Career and technology center pushes for in-classroom learning
- Mountain State active COVID cases continue to rise
- Trump says US ‘may be banning’ China-owned video app TikTok
- 13 News Now webcast, Friday, July 31: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- Korean War soldier put to rest in Grafton after nearly 70-year-long search