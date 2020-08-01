Logan County reports medical center outbreak

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Health Department confirmed today 13 employees of Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials say they are currently notifying contacts of the employees. All employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories