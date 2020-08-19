Logan County School Board votes to start year remotely

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — At least one West Virginia county school system will begin the 2020 school year virtually.

On Wednesday, Logan County School Board members unanimously voted to start the school year remotely. School officials streamed the meeting on their Facebook page Wednesday night.

As of August 17, Logan County is the only county in the state that falls in the red, according to the state’s color-coded back to school map.

“[Being in the red] it is something we are going to have to work on,” explained Jeremy Farley, board president. “We are a small community, we are supposed to be looking out for one another, we are supposed to respect one another’s well being.”

The board says the remote learning plan will remain in effect through the month of September. After that, officials will reconvene and determine if it is safe for schools to reopen.

“This puts us on a very stable plan to start school,” added Farley. “It is not where we wanted to start school in the fall but again stability, next to safety, is the best way to start school.”