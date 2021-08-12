Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
Marshall School of Medicine cancels largest fundraiser due to COVID-19

Coronavirus in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced on Thursday the cancellation of the school’s largest annual scholarship fundraiser, Standing Out in Our Field, an event that usually draws 500 attendees. The event was set for August 28.

“Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across our state and region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this beloved event,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The nature of the Delta variant has proved particularly virulent, and as a medical school, we must lead by example and model behaviors that prevent further community spread.”

The event was also canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those seeking ticket refunds should contact Tami Fletcher by e-mail at fletcher@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-691-1701.

