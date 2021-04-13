Marshall students’ 2nd doses may be after graduation without J & J vaccine

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Today’s vaccination clinic at Marshall University was going to be their first one administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The ease of the one-dose shot was very enticing to the University as they try and vaccinate students before the school year is over.

Hundreds of Johnson and Johnson vaccines that Marshall University was finally allotted are now being held in the hands of the National Gaurd.

“Right now they are being cautious, so we switched to the Moderna which we’d been using,” said Jerome Gilbert, President of Marshall University.

After the CDC announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, some university medical staff were worried about how students may perceive getting any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“They asked if we were still doing Johnson and Johnson, but we just alerted them we are doing Moderna. And they were fine with that we had nobody walkout,” said Daniel Persinger, Marshall University Environmental Health staff.

The Johnson & Johnson one-and-done vaccines were sought after by the university because of their efficiency. With graduation just weeks away and the semester coming to a close, some students are worried about getting their second dose.

“That is a little bit of a worry since I don’t know if my finals will be lined up with my shot,” said Saanjay Brown, a Marshall University student.

“I just liked the single shot because I didn’t have to come back,” said Alexia Burnett, a Marshall University student.

“The vaccine should be safe for us, it doesn’t matter what company is providing it,” said Navpret Singh, a Marshall University student.

Students who received the Moderna vaccine today…

“We are okay this week, next week it will put us past graduation,” said Gilbert.

Vaccine clinics will be held by the university throughout the summer in order to get students their second shot.