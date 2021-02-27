Mass vaccination clinic in Charleston planned ahead to avoid long lines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After cutting in half the size of the vaccination clinic and implementing new technologies, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says today’s clinic was a success.

“The system is improving. We are learning how to use it and mind the data a little bit better,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

With the EverBridge System, the health department allows residents to call or schedule online appointments to get shots. There has been a learning curve, but they have been able to get people their first vaccination and those in need of a second vaccination in a timely manner.

“On the first one I had trouble getting through, and then this one they called me and set up the time,” said Donna Jarrett of Charleston.

That appointment system was also used for the drive-through vaccinations to help those who are physically not able to enter the convention center.

“I make sure they have enough vaccines to put into arms and make sure the flow is going smoothly. And today has been going relatively well,” said David Kidd with the Kanawha County EMS.

Almost 400 vaccines will be given out through the drive-through system. Although that is a fewer number from weeks prior, emergency crews say traffic today is flowing a lot better.

And people getting their shots agreed.

“Just drove up,” said one resident. “Total maybe eight minutes,” said another.

Today the Health Department gave out 2,500 vaccines of both Pfizer and Moderna. At this rate…

“It will be summer before we get our age 65 years and older completed. That being said with more vaccines coming on the market and hopefully, more allotment coming our way, we can do that quicker,” said Dr. Young.

The Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine was just approved Friday, Feb. 26, and is hoped to be available to West Virginia soon.