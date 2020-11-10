Mingo County confirms another COVID-19 death

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) County health officials are reporting the 12th COVID-19 death in Mingo County.
The Mingo County Health Department confirms the death of 67-year-old male. MCHD officials say this death took place while the patient was hospitalized in St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
This is the second death in November; the first was reported on Sunday, Nov. 8.
