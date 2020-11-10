Mingo County confirms another COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) County health officials are reporting the 12th COVID-19 death in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Health Department confirms the death of 67-year-old male. MCHD officials say this death took place while the patient was hospitalized in St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

This is the second death in November; the first was reported on Sunday, Nov. 8.

