Mingo County reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 this week

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County health officials have reported 40 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.

The West Virginia DHHR has reported as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Mingo County has reported 336 total positive tests reported in Mingo County since the start of the pandemic; seven COVID-19 related deaths, 129 cases are currently active cases and 200 Mingo County residents have recovered.

According to Mingo County Health Department officials, September’s current total positive COVID-19 cases for the month to 70. August had a total of 119 cases, July reported 130 cases and June reported 17 cases.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.