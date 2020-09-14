Mingo County reports eighth COVID-19 related death

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County health officials have reported their eighth death in Mingo County.

Mingo County Health Department officials confirm the death of an 83-year-old person who was hospitalized at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson.

Earlier today, Mingo county health officials have also announced a possible exposure of COVID-19 close to Mingo Central High School with young people in attendance who have tested positive for COVID-19.

This death does not reflect in the state’s current total number of deaths on the official West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

