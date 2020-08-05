Mingo County reports five new COVID-19 cases

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mingo County.
Mingo County currently has 25 confirmed positive cases in August.
The people confirmed positive for COVID-19 are:
- 62-year-old female with no symptoms
- 9-year-old female with symptoms
- 69-year-old female unknown symptoms
- 47-year-old female with symptoms
- 44-year-old female with symptoms
The Mingo County Health Department is working hard to notify all those who were identified as being a close contact and are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, Mingo County has tested 2,882 people with 174 total coronavirus cases, of which 172 are positive cases and two probable cases.
The Health Department is asking the community to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, if possible, and obey all Governor’s Executive Orders.
