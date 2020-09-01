Mingo County reports six new positive COVID-19 cases

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County Health officials confirm six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Sept 1, bringing the county to 272 positive COVID-19 cases.

The newly confirmed cases include:

• a 10-year-old female

• a 2-year-old male

• a 20-year-old male

• a 57-year-old male

• a 55-year-old male

• a 49-year-old female

The Mingo County Health Department is notifying all those who were identified as close contacts and instructing them to quarantine for 14 days.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Mingo County has tested 4,224 people. Health officials say 3,952 tests came back negative, 183 people have recovered and 83 cases remain active, and six people have died related to COVID-19.

A total of 119 cases were reported throughout the month of August.

Mingo County is currently orange on the state’s school alert system, which is based on metrics for daily cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average.

All confirmed active cases are being isolated and close contacts of active cases are being asked to self-quarantine and will be monitored for signs and symptoms by the local health department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories