Mingo County Schools to go in person on Thursday

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday students in Mingo County will head back to the classroom for the first time since early March.

On Wednesday, the county changed from gold to orange, however they plan to continue with in-person classes on Thursday because they are still in the gold under the Governor’s color-coded school map released on Saturday.

According to the Mingo County Health Department’s Keith Blankenship that probably won’t be the case for long as he expects the county to stay in the orange for the next few days.

“It’s hard to predict the colors and I don’t claim that I can, but if I had to say, I am pretty sure we will still see the orange color come Saturday,” Blankenship told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

Blankenship says the county health department, the local healthcare agencies, and the school system have been working diligently together since February to ensure that the school is equipped and prepared to welcome students back in the midst of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, David Jewell says he is excited for his child to head back to school.

“I know a lot of people are scared, but there are precautions that can be taken. If you want to stay virtual you can stay virtual but kids need to be back in school,” explained Jewell, whose son attends Williams PK8 in Mingo County.

He added, “My son says he learns better in person and my wife and I both work and it’s hard. And a lot of people have it way worse.”

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.