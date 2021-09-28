Mixed numbers for COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, as the most recent surge is showing signs of decline. But that isn’t stopping the number of people going to get tested and vaccinated at locations such as West Virginia Health Right on Charleston’s east end. They say public safety is still at risk.

“It’s to save our lives and others. And whoever does not have the vaccine shots, they need to get it because it’s not a joke,” said Patty Burdette, who was tested for COVID-19.

“It important that you get tested, get vaccine, wear your mask and keep 6 feet of separation, until we can get this gone,” Darnell Davis, who was tested for COVID-19.

West Virginia has reported 1,037 new cases in the past day, after hitting 2,000 many days earlier this month. Active case are13,542 but was at 29,000 just two weeks ago. On the other hand, 15.81% of daily tests are now positive, among the highest numbers since the pandemic peak back in January. So public health officials want people to still come out for prevention.

“Our numbers are about half from the previous clinic that we did two weeks ago. Still testing, still vaccinating, but indications for us so far, seem that maybe this surge is over. We’ll see,” said Dr. Angie Settle, RN.

They are encouraging all people age 65 and older, to come to get their booster shots, now that they are available.

As for all the people who are eligible for shots, those age 12 and older, 56% of them are now fully vaccinated.

