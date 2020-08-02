Mon County bars stay closed for now

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Monongalia County bars will stay closed for another 10 days in the state’s continuing battle against the coronavirus.

Gov. Jim Justice announced yesterday he had issued an executive order​ extending the closure until 12:01 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13.

“As we approach the end of summer, it is still extremely important for us to keep seeing more improvement with our numbers in Monongalia County,” Justice said. “We’re going to keep watching our numbers every single day. We want to get our bars in Mon County reopened as soon as possible, but we need to make sure we do it in a way that’s safest for everyone in the community.”

Although the order closes all Monongalia County bars for customers to dine in, they can still pick up food or drinks to be taken away.

The order does allow customers to be seated, for dining, at tables and bar tops within the bar areas of restaurants, hotels and other similar facilities. These establishments must keep the same limitations in place for restaurants.

As of Saturday morning, Aug. 1, more than 7.7% of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County. More than half of the county’s remaining active cases are in the 20-29 age group.

The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories