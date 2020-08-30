Monroe County shifts to red; Kanawha, Fayette, and Logan Counties enter orange

Photo from the West Virginia Department of Education. Color coded re-entry map as of Saturday, August 29th.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education has updated their weekly color-coded re-entry map Saturday night.

Based on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Saturday update of its Community Alert System, the WVDE Re-entry map provides a consistent measure for school reopening and related activities as the state approaches the new school year.

As of Saturday, Aug. 29, Monroe County is the only county in the red. Extracurricular and athletic programs are not permitted to practice or compete. Activities may begin once the county turns yellow or green on a future WVDE Saturday update.

The three counties in the orange include Kanawha, Fayette, and Logan counties. This means that teams are permitted to practice but they cannot compete.

All other counties are yellow or green and are permitted to continue with scheduled activities and competitions pursuant to West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) guidance and regulations.